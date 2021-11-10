UrduPoint.com

Facebook To Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:00 AM

Facebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Facebook will remove certain forms of targeted advertisement and expand individual advertisement control features, Facebook Vice President of Product Marketing and Ads Graham Mudd said.

"Starting January 19, 2022 we will remove Detailed Targeting options that relate to topics people may perceive as sensitive, such as options referencing causes, organizations, or public figures that relate to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion, or sexual orientation," Mudd said in a statement on Tuesday.

Example topics that will be removed include health causes, sexual orientation, and religious and political matters, Mudd said. The decision was not an easy one, and Facebook is aware that it may negatively impact some businesses and organizations, Mudd said.

Facebook is also expanding ad control features for people to select what sort of ad content they want to see starting today, Mudd also said.

"Even after we update our targeting options, people may still see ad content they aren't interested in, which is why we are also working to expand the control that allows people to choose to see fewer ads about certain types of content. Today, people can opt to see fewer ads related to politics, parenting, alcohol, and pets," Mudd said.

Early next year, people will be able to control more types of ad content that they see, including gambling and weight loss ads among others, Mudd said. Facebook will continue to evaluate and evolve its ad system, he added.

Related Topics

Facebook January May Race Weight

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

2 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

3 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

2 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.