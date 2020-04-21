Facebook to Remove Event Pages That Defy State Mitigation Guidelines - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Social media giant Facebook will remove any event pages promoting in-person COVID-19 protests that defy state social-distancing measures, a company spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

Americans in recent days have held protests throughout the United States in opposition of state-issued mitigation measures that have caused concerns of government overreach on constitutionally protected rights and an urgency to reopen the economy on May 1.

"Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook," the spokesperson said on Monday. "For this same reason, events that defy government's guidance on social distancing aren't allowed on Facebook."

The spokesperson said they have already removed content for protests planned in several states, but did not disclose which states.

Facebook is requiring protest event pages to make clear there is a call for social distancing at their planned events if it is required by the state, the spokesperson said.

Protests have taken place in Michigan, Texas, Ohio, California, Maine, Minnesota, Virginia, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Missouri, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Washington state.

Some of the biggest demonstrations took place in Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. Groups of armed protesters even showed up on the steps of the Capitol buildings in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The United States has more than 762,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 40,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Monday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.