Facebook to Remove 'False Claims,' Conspiracy Narratives About COVID-19 Vaccines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram, plan to remove posts with what they consider to be false information or conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines, such as one claiming the inoculation contains a tiny microchip, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"Given the recent news that COVID-19 vaccines will soon be rolling out around the world, over the coming weeks we will start removing false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram," the release said.

"For example, we will remove false claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips, or anything else that isn't on the official vaccine ingredient list."

The release cited another allegedly false claim - that groups are being infused without their consent to test the vaccine's safety - as another example of the kind of posts targeted for removal.

Since facts about COVID-19 vaccines will continue to evolve, the release emphasized the need to regularly update its policies as information from public health authorities becomes available, the release said.