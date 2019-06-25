UrduPoint.com
Facebook To Review Election Adds In Ukraine, Canada To Ensure Transparency - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:42 PM

Facebook will now expand efforts to systematically detect and review advertisements in Ukraine and Canada as part of the company's existing enforcement to authorize advertisers in more than 50 countries, Facebook Product Manager Sarah Schiff said in a release on Tuesday

"We already require that advertisers get authorized and add disclaimers to these ads in over 50 countries and territories, and now we're expanding proactive enforcement on these ads to countries where elections or regulations are approaching, starting with Ukraine, Singapore, Canada and Argentina," Schiff said. "Beginning today, we will systematically detect and review ads in Ukraine and Canada through a combination of automated and human review."

