UrduPoint.com

Facebook Tracked Private Messages Of Users Who Doubted 2020 US Election Results - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published September 15, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Facebook Tracked Private Messages of Users Who Doubted 2020 US Election Results - Reports

Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) has been tracking the private messages and data of its users and reported to the FBI those who doubted the results of the 2020 US presidential election or expressed anti-government and anti-authority sentiments, the New York Post reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) has been tracking the private messages and data of its users and reported to the FBI those who doubted the results of the 2020 US presidential election or expressed anti-government and anti-authority sentiments, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Working in collaboration with the FBI, Facebook transmitted the private messages with allegedly "subversive content" in a redacted form to the domestic terrorism operational unit at FBI headquarters in Washington, without a subpoena, the report said, citing sources in the Justice Department.

The FBI processed the received data and created "leads" that it then sent to its field offices around the United States. In turn, the field offices requested subpoenas from the US Attorney's Office in their districts to officially obtain the private conversations from Facebook, the report said.

As soon as a subpoena was requested, within an hour, Facebook sent back gigabytes of data and photos, the report cited one of the sources as saying.

Facebook spokesperson Erica Sackin called the claims against the company "wrong," but noted that the collaboration with the FBI was designed to "protect people from harm," the report said.

The FBI did not find any criminal content in the messages received from Facebook that it investigated over the past 19 months since the beginning of the collaboration operation, the report added.

One of the sources described the FBI-Facebook operation to spy on users as "a waste of time," according to the report.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Facebook Company New York United States Criminals FBI 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

US Puts Export Controls on Russian Items Useful fo ..

US Puts Export Controls on Russian Items Useful for Chemical, Biological Arms Pr ..

8 minutes ago
 London Informed Moscow of Decision Not to Send Inv ..

London Informed Moscow of Decision Not to Send Invitation to Queen's Funeral - Z ..

8 minutes ago
 Stampede at Concert in Guatemala Kills 9, Injures ..

Stampede at Concert in Guatemala Kills 9, Injures 20 - Emergency Services

8 minutes ago
 FBR holds 9th ballot of POS Invoicing Prize Scheme ..

FBR holds 9th ballot of POS Invoicing Prize Scheme

8 minutes ago
 Tax evasion trend should be discouraged; Member FB ..

Tax evasion trend should be discouraged; Member FBR

11 minutes ago
 NA body terms COMSATS campus in Balochistan a step ..

NA body terms COMSATS campus in Balochistan a step towards progress

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.