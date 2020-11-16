UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook, Twitter CEOs Back Before Congress Tuesday

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:19 PM

Facebook, Twitter CEOs back before Congress Tuesday

The top executives of Facebook and Twitter were set to appear before US lawmakers for the second time in less than month for a fresh hearing on the hotly disputed role of social networks in US political debate

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The top executives of Facebook and Twitter were set to appear before US lawmakers for the second time in less than month for a fresh hearing on the hotly disputed role of social networks in US political debate.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey were scheduled to appear remotely at the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Both executives were testifying "voluntarily," according to the panel.

Committee chair Senator Lindsey Graham called the session to address what he called "censorship and suppression of news articles" and the "handling of the 2020 election" by the platforms.

Graham said the panel would notably address the decision by both social platforms to limit circulation of New York Post articles which claimed to have exposed malfeasance by Democrat Joe Biden ahead of his election victory.

President Donald Trump and his allies have claimed the major social platforms have suppressed conservative voices, despite his own large following and prolific posting.

The session follows an October 28 hearing at a different Senate committee -- which included Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai -- on the legal immunity of online services for content posted by others on their platforms.

Some lawmakers last month complained that the platforms were becoming biased "arbiters" of content and unfairly suppressing conservative voices.

The large networks have been struggling with ways to filter out abusive content and misinformation while keeping their platforms open to all voices.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Senate Google Facebook Twitter Immunity Trump Mark Zuckerberg New York October 2020 Post All Top

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

6 minutes ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest US restrictions as cases soar

1 minute ago

Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil le ..

1 minute ago

Nobel committee urges halt to Ethiopia fighting

1 minute ago

Moldova's President-Elect Maia Sandu

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.