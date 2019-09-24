UrduPoint.com
Facebook, Twitter Must Comply With User Database Localization Demand By Dec-Jan - Zharov

Facebook, Twitter Must Comply With User Database Localization Demand by Dec-Jan - Zharov

The deadline for fulfilling the demand of Roskomnadzor to Facebook and Twitter on the localization of Russian user databases in Russia expires in late December - early January, the Russian communications watchdog's chief, Alexander Zharov, told reporters Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The deadline for fulfilling the demand of Roskomnadzor to Facebook and Twitter on the localization of Russian user databases in Russia expires in late December - early January, the Russian communications watchdog's chief, Alexander Zharov, told reporters Tuesday.

In December 2018, Roskomnadzor demanded that Twitter and Facebook report on the localization of the personal data bases of Russian users in Russia, as required by the law. Having not received a specific answer, in late January 2019, the agency initiated administrative proceedings against both companies. In April, a court fined Facebook and Twitter 3,000 rubles ($47) for failure to comply with the law. Zharov said in spring the companies had been ordered to localize user databases in Russia within nine months.

"[The nine months] expire in late December - early January," Zharov said on the sidelines of a forum.

