Facebook, Twitter Must Keep Data of Russian Users in Russia - Media Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The fine imposed by a court in Moscow does not free Facebook and Twitter from the obligation to keep the data of Russian users in the country, Russian media watchdog said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the court fined Facebook and Twitter 4 million rubles, or $62,900, each.

"We would like to remark that the fines do not negate the need to adhere to the requirements on localization," the media watchdog said.

"We reiterate that, as we have said before, we are ready for constructive dialogue on compliance with the laws on personal data with everyone interested," the watchdog added.