Facebook on Thursday has unblocked Russian news agency Rossiya Segodnya's English-language Arctic.ru page without providing any explanation, the news agency's press service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Facebook on Thursday has unblocked Russian news agency Rossiya Segodnya's English-language Arctic.ru page without providing any explanation, the news agency's press service told Sputnik.

On October 14, the page was removed in a move the agency labeled as an act of censorship. According to Yelena Davydova, the head of Federal internet projects at Rossiya Segodnya, problems with placing materials on the page began earlier in the month, and then it just disappeared. There was no response from Facebook to requests to clarify the block.

�"Facebook has completely unblocked our English-language Arctic.ru page � https://www.facebook.com/arcticru. They just simply put it all back without explanations," the press service said.

Arctic.ru is Rossiya Segodnya's special project, which was launched on August 1, 2015, with financial support from the Russian Geographical Society. The page contains information on the wildlife of the Arctic and the indigenous peoples of the North, both Russian and foreign, and the history of Arctic expeditions, in particular, the diaries of polar stations.