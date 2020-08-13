Facebook, US Officials Share Security Details for Upcoming November Election - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Facebook said on Wednesday that it exchanged with US government officials security updates amid reports of foreign attempts to meddle in the upcoming presidential election and the campaign ahead of November's vote.

"We held the latest in a series of meetings with government partners today and we each provided updates on what we're seeing on our respective platforms and what we expect to see in the coming months. Specifically, we discussed preparations for the upcoming conventions and scenario planning related to election results," Facebook said in a statement via Twitter.

US intelligence officials claim that foreign actors are using social media to spread and otherwise amplify sketchy reports on the candidates, with Iran and China backing former Vice President Joe Biden and Russia supporting President Donald Trump, much like allegations of foreign meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of its foreign policy.