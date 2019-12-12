Facebook Users Report Major Outages Worldwide - Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Users of the world's most popular social media platform, Facebook, suffered reported major outages across the globe on Wednesday, the Downdetector website, which monitors disruptions in the operation of major internet platforms, showed.

According to the portal, Facebook started having issues at around 19:46 GMT The largest number of issues with Facebook was registered in the United States, Australia and the Philippines.

According to Downdetector, 66 percent of Facebook users complain about problems with the news feed, 20 percent have logging in issues, while 16 percent complained about the complete outage of the social network.

Facebook is one of the largest social networks in the world. It was founded in February 2004 by then-19-year-old US student Mark Zuckerberg.