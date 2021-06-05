UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook 'welcomes' G7 Move On Corporate Tax: Spokesman

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

Facebook 'welcomes' G7 move on corporate tax: spokesman

Facebook welcomes a G7 pledge to commit to a global minimum corporate tax rate despite the social media giant risking paying more, its vice president of global affairs said Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Facebook welcomes a G7 pledge to commit to a global minimum corporate tax rate despite the social media giant risking paying more, its vice president of global affairs said Saturday.

"We welcome the important progress," Nick Clegg tweeted after the agreement by the G7 group of wealthy nations, adding "this could mean Facebook paying more tax, and in different places."

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Progress Agreement

Recent Stories

G7 Reach 'Historic' Agreement on Global Corporate ..

5 minutes ago

Young Doctors hold protest

5 minutes ago

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

5 minutes ago

Hesitation to get vaccinated must be addressed: GC ..

5 minutes ago

25,000 saplings planted along various highways: PH ..

11 minutes ago

Plantation of local varieties to be encouraged: Co ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.