Facebook 'welcomes' G7 move on corporate tax: spokesman

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Facebook welcomes a G7 pledge to commit to a global minimum corporate tax rate despite the social media giant risking paying more, its vice president of global affairs said Saturday.

"We welcome the important progress," Nick Clegg tweeted after the agreement by the G7 group of wealthy nations, adding "this could mean Facebook paying more tax, and in different places."