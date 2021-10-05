UrduPoint.com

Facebook Whistleblower Says Creation Of Oversight Body Needed To Control Industry

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who leaked internal documents proving the company's profits-over-safety culture, told a US Senate hearing on Tuesday that the federal government must establish a dedicated oversight body to supervise the industry

"I also believe there needs to be a dedicated oversight body because right now, the only people in the world who are trained to analyze these experiments, to understand what is happening inside of Facebook, are people who grew up inside of Facebook," Haugen said.

