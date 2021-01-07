UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Will Block Trump's Account Indefinitely, For At Least 2 Weeks - Zuckerberg

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:53 PM

Facebook Will Block Trump's Account Indefinitely, For at Least 2 Weeks - Zuckerberg

Facebook will block US President Donald Trump's accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks to allow for a peaceful transition of presidential power following unrest in Washington, DC, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Facebook will block US President Donald Trump's accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks to allow for a peaceful transition of presidential power following unrest in Washington, DC, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Thursday.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," Zuckerberg said.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol building after the president delivered a speech to tens of thousands of protesters near the White House. During the remarks, Trump said he refused to concede and called on his supporters to keep fighting to prevent the election from being stolen, claiming widespread vote fraud, allegations that have been refuted by election officials.

Related Topics

Election Washington Vote Facebook White House Trump Mark Zuckerberg From Instagram

Recent Stories

China's Shijiazhuang Under Lockdown, Undergoing Ma ..

2 minutes ago

German Regional Parliament Votes to Create Foundat ..

2 minutes ago

Global Demand for Passenger Flights Drops by 70.3% ..

32 minutes ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record Price of $39,000

34 minutes ago

Bairstow says IPL experience key to ace Sri Lanka ..

34 minutes ago

Police chief directs action against terrorists, co ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.