Facebook will block US President Donald Trump's accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks to allow for a peaceful transition of presidential power following unrest in Washington, DC, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Facebook will block US President Donald Trump's accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks to allow for a peaceful transition of presidential power following unrest in Washington, DC, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Thursday.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," Zuckerberg said.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol building after the president delivered a speech to tens of thousands of protesters near the White House. During the remarks, Trump said he refused to concede and called on his supporters to keep fighting to prevent the election from being stolen, claiming widespread vote fraud, allegations that have been refuted by election officials.