Facebook Working On Tool That Summarizes Long Articles In Bullet Points - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:32 PM

Facebook Working on Tool That Summarizes Long Articles in Bullet Points - Reports

The American social networking company Facebook is developing a new tool called 'too long, didn't read' (TLDR), that will be able to summarize long articles in bullet points so that users do not have to read full articles, the media reported on Wednesday, citing an audio of an internal meeting of company employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The American social networking company Facebook is developing a new tool called 'too long, didn't read' (TLDR), that will be able to summarize long articles in bullet points so that users do not have to read full articles, the media reported on Wednesday, citing an audio of an internal meeting of company employees.

According to Buzzfeed news, the tool, using artificial intelligence, will highlight the key points of the text, and, presumably, will be able to voice them and reply using a vocal assistant.

During the meeting, initial plans to create a neural sensor that would be able to read commands from people's brains and transfer them into actions were outlined.

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer reportedly said that the technology could be used to type, hold a virtual object, or control a character in a video game.

More Stories From Technology

