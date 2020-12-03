UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook's Project Helps French, Belgian Media Generate $10Mln In Customer Lifetime Value

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:17 PM

Facebook's Project Helps French, Belgian Media Generate $10Mln in Customer Lifetime Value

Facebook's France Subscription Accelerator program, designed to boost digital subscriptions, has helped French and Belgian media outlets generate more than 8.5 million euros ($10 million) in customer lifetime value from March to early fall, the company said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Facebook's France Subscription Accelerator program, designed to boost digital subscriptions, has helped French and Belgian media outlets generate more than 8.5 million Euros ($10 million) in customer lifetime value from March to early fall, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

CLV is a measure designed to predict a total sum of money that a customer is expected to spend on certain goods during their projected lifetime. According to Facebook, the training of 11 regional daily press publishers, including 10 French outlets and one Belgian publication, had lasted for three months before they embarked on implementing a nine-month grant initiative since March, a period of the coronavirus challenges.

"Despite the ongoing pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, this group of publishers generated: more than 25,000 new paying subscribers; over 300,000 new newsletter subscribers; roughly ��8.

5 million in customer lifetime value (CLV)," the statement read.

The publishers involved included French Groupe EBRA, Groupe Centre France, Groupe La Depeche, Groupe Sud Ouest, Le Courrier Picard, La Nouvelle Republique, La Provence, La Voix du Nord, Ouest-France, Paris-Normandie and Belgium-based Sudpresse.

According to Facebook, the France Subscription Accelerator project is a part of the company's 270-million-euro-worth strategy to support media worldwide and a part of a 2-million-euro package of investments in the region. It was funded by the International Center for Journalists.

Related Topics

Facebook France Company Nord Money March Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AVLC nabs six motorcycle lifters in karachi

1 minute ago

Annual 4-day Int'l Urdu conference kicks off virtu ..

1 minute ago

Turkey's Curfew Does Not Apply to Foreign Tourists ..

1 minute ago

JCP to decide lawyers’ names for their appointme ..

16 minutes ago

OPPO's high-quality product enriches the customer ..

18 minutes ago

UAE activates tourist entry visas for Israeli pass ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.