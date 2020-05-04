UrduPoint.com
Fahad & Hania Join Vivo As The Brand Ambassadors For V19

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:02 PM

Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has announced Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir as the Brand Ambassadors for the upcoming vivo V19 in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th May, 2020) vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has announced Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir as the Brand Ambassadors for the upcoming vivo V19 in Pakistan.


This charismatic duo truly resonates with brand’s essence and its youthful spirit. Being a young brand, vivo’s products are always targeted at the youth, who are passionate about the latest innovations.


Speaking on the announcement Zohair Chohan, Brand Manager for vivo in Pakistan said:
“The initiation of Pakistani celebrities as its ambassadors is part of vivo’s global brand strategy, that is to go more local to become more global.

We are happy to announce our collaboration with both of these remarkable artists as they share our values of versatility & innovation.

"
This announcement comes ahead of vivo’s V19 launch in Pakistan, a flagship grade smartphone that focuses on Super Night Photography and upgrades the user experience with its innovative features.


Due to the current pandemic situation in the country, the planned launch was delayed, however on the immense demand of customers, V19 will be available for sale in Pakistan during this month.


vivo is about to complete its three years in Pakistan with a market share of over 18% in the smartphone segment. Focusing on its progressive vision for industry, vivo has already been making waves for its innovation and the upcoming vivo V19 will certainly raise the bar.

