Falcon 9 Launched In Florida With SpaceX Dragon Cargo Spacecraft - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Falcon 9 Launched in Florida With SpaceX Dragon Cargo Spacecraft - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft launched with the Falcon 9 launch vehicle from the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:14 a.m. (ET) (07:14 GMT) on Sunday, carrying 4,800 Pounds of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA broadcasted live on Twitter.

"Confirmed: spacecraft separation of the @SpaceX Dragon from the Falcon 9 rocket. Next stop the @Space_Station," NASA updated 20 minutes after the liftoff.

It is assumed that Dragon will dock on the ISS at around 11:00 a.m. (ET) Monday.

