Falcon 9 Rocket Piece Flies Over 5 Km Away From ISS - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A piece of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket flew over five kilometers (three miles) away from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday and did not affect its operation, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The ISS is in the green corridor. According to the specialists of the Roscosmos state corporation, a fragment of the Falcon 9 launch spacecraft approaching the International Space Station at 07.18 Moscow time (04:18 GMT) passed the ISS at a distance of over 5 km," Roscosmos said, adding that the station "was not affected."