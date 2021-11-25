UrduPoint.com

Falcon 9 Rocket Piece Flies Over 5 Km Away From ISS - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:22 PM

Falcon 9 Rocket Piece Flies Over 5 Km Away From ISS - Roscosmos

A piece of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket flew over five kilometers (three miles) away from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday and did not affect its operation, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A piece of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket flew over five kilometers (three miles) away from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday and did not affect its operation, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The ISS is in the green corridor. According to the specialists of the Roscosmos state corporation, a fragment of the Falcon 9 launch spacecraft approaching the International Space Station at 07.18 Moscow time (04:18 GMT) passed the ISS at a distance of over 5 km," Roscosmos said, adding that the station "was not affected."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Provision of justice to masses to be ensured, says ..

Provision of justice to masses to be ensured, says AIG South

35 seconds ago
 Coronavirus gloom weighs on German shoppers: surve ..

Coronavirus gloom weighs on German shoppers: survey

37 seconds ago
 West Indies hang on to reach lunch at 125-7 agains ..

West Indies hang on to reach lunch at 125-7 against Sri Lanka

39 seconds ago
 Dahani back to home with "naughty nephew"

Dahani back to home with "naughty nephew"

16 minutes ago
 Number of People Injured in Mine Accident in Siber ..

Number of People Injured in Mine Accident in Siberia Increases to 44 - Emergency ..

7 minutes ago
 FIRs registered against 20 industrial units, brick ..

FIRs registered against 20 industrial units, brick kilns

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.