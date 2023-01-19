Falcon-9 Rocket Propels Latest US GPS Satellite Into 12,500-Mile-High Orbit - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) A Falcon-9 rocket successfully launched the sixth in a new series of Global Positioning System (GPS III) satellites built by Lockheed Martin into orbit more than 12,500 miles above Earth, SpaceX announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday at 7:24 am ET (Eastern Time), SpaceX launched the GPS III Space Vehicle 06 (SV06) mission from Space Launch Complex-40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida," the statement said.

The GPS III satellite is on course to its operational orbit 12,500 miles above Earth where it will contribute to the ongoing modernization of the US Space Force's GPS constellation, producer Lockheed Martin said.

"GPS III SV06 is the 25th Military-Code satellite introduced to the constellation. The satellite will provide advanced technology to aid Space Force operators in their mission by providing positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) data to military and civil users worldwide," Lockheed Martin added.

The GPS III satellites provide three times greater accuracy and eight times greater anti-jamming capability over previous satellites in the constellation, according to Lockheed Martin.