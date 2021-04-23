UrduPoint.com
Falcon 9 Rocket With Crew Dragon Spacecraft Launched To ISS - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:24 PM

A Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is making a flight to the International Space Station (ISS), has been launched on Friday, according to a live broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is making a flight to the International Space Station (ISS), has been launched on Friday, according to a live broadcast by NASA

The rocket was launched at 09:49 GMT.

Four astronauts are on board the Crew Dragon, mainly NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, as well as European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide.

More Stories From Technology

