Falcon 9 Rocket With Crew Dragon Spacecraft Launched to ISS - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is making a flight to the International Space Station (ISS), has been launched on Friday, according to a live broadcast by NASA

The rocket was launched at 09:49 GMT.

Four astronauts are on board the Crew Dragon, mainly NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, as well as European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide.