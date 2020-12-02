UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Falcon Eye Satellite Put Into Orbit - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Falcon Eye Satellite Put Into Orbit - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The launch of the UAE Falcon Eye satellite by the Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket from the Kourou space center in French Guiana has been successfully completed, Russian Roscosmos state space corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

Earlier reports said the Fregat-M upper stage with the UAE Falcon Eye satellite had separated from the Soyuz launched from Kourou.

"The second switching on and off of the upper stage's propulsion installation and the satellite separation took place at the estimated time. Congratulations to our combat crew on the successful completion of the mission!" Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Falcon Eye is an optical-electronic Earth observation satellite manufactured in Europe in the interests of the UAE Defense Ministry. The satellite was produced by the consortium of Airbus Defense and Space and Thales Alenia Space.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Twitter UAE Kourou From

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

9 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

9 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

9 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

9 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

9 hours ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.