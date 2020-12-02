Falcon Eye Satellite Put Into Orbit - Roscosmos Chief Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The launch of the UAE Falcon Eye satellite by the Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket from the Kourou space center in French Guiana has been successfully completed, Russian Roscosmos state space corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

Earlier reports said the Fregat-M upper stage with the UAE Falcon Eye satellite had separated from the Soyuz launched from Kourou.

"The second switching on and off of the upper stage's propulsion installation and the satellite separation took place at the estimated time. Congratulations to our combat crew on the successful completion of the mission!" Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Falcon Eye is an optical-electronic Earth observation satellite manufactured in Europe in the interests of the UAE Defense Ministry. The satellite was produced by the consortium of Airbus Defense and Space and Thales Alenia Space.