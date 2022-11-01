Falcon Heavy Booster Launches Pentagon Classified Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

US Space Systems Command and Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched on Tuesday a Heavy Falcon booster carrying a classified Department of Defense payload of several satellites into orbit, according a live broadcast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) US Space Systems Command and Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched on Tuesday a Heavy Falcon booster carrying a classified Department of Defense payload of several satellites into orbit, according a live broadcast,

The launch took place on schedule at 9:41 a.m. EDT (13:41GMT) from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The mission, named US Space Force (USSF)-44, was the first National Security Space Launch (NSSL) on the Falcon Heavy and was the fourth Falcon Heavy since debut of the vehicle, and the first Falcon Heavy to launch since June 2019. Both jettisoned side boosters landed on target and were successfully recovered. USSF-44 will also place multiple satellites in orbit for Space Systems Command's Innovation and Prototyping Delta, SpaceX said.