Falcon Heavy Launcher Puts Jupiter 3 Satellite Into Orbit - SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) SpaceX's Falcon Heavy heavy launch vehicle successfully put US satellite Jupiter 3 into orbit on Saturday, the company said.

Earlier in the day, SpaceX said it had launched Falcon Heavy with Jupiter 3, "the largest satellite ever to be launched to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

"

"Deployment of ... JUPITER 3 confirmed," the company wrote on Twitter.

After separation, the rocket's two side boosters landed on LZ-1 and LZ-2 pads at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the US state of Florida.

The mission became the seventh one for the Falcon Heavy.