Falcon Rocket With Spacecraft That Will Crash Into Asteroid Launched - NASA

Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:57 AM

Falcon Rocket With Spacecraft That Will Crash Into Asteroid Launched - NASA

A Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft that will crash into an asteroid to test the Earth's protection technology has been launched on Wednesday, according to a live broadcast by NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft that will crash into an asteroid to test the Earth's protection technology has been launched on Wednesday, according to a live broadcast by NASA.

The rocket was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 06:21 GMT.

