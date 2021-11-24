Falcon Rocket With Spacecraft That Will Crash Into Asteroid Launched - NASA

A Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft that will crash into an asteroid to test the Earth's protection technology has been launched on Wednesday, according to a live broadcast by NASA

The rocket was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 06:21 GMT.