False Fire, Depressurization Alarm Goes Off at International Space Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) says a fire and depressurization alarm went off at the ISS but turned out to be false, according to the ISS crew's communications with ground control, broadcast by NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov and NASA astronaut Shannon Walker told the Moscow-based and Houston-based mission control centers on Wednesday morning that the alarm had gone off.

At the recommendation of ground-based specialists, the ISS crew checked the station's modules for any air leaks or fire.

It turned out to be a false alarm, and both the Moscow-based and Houston-based mission control centers are now looking into the possible reasons behind it.