UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

False Signal About Fire, Depressurization On ISS Caused By Software Error At SpaceX Ship

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:11 PM

False Signal About Fire, Depressurization on ISS Caused by Software Error at SpaceX Ship

A false fire and depressurization alarm on the International Space Station (ISS) was caused by the incorrect operation of the software of Crew Dragon spaceship developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, according to the negotiations of the astronauts with Earth, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A false fire and depressurization alarm on the International Space Station (ISS) was caused by the incorrect operation of the software of Crew Dragon spaceship developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, according to the negotiations of the astronauts with Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier in the day, the ISS crew reported about a fire and depressurization alarm. The astronauts checked the leak integrity of the ISS modules and made sure that there was no air leak and fire. Specialists on the ground started to investigate the cause of the false alarm.

A source in the rocket and space industry later told Sputnik that the false signal came from the US segment of the ISS.

A specialist of the NASA mission control center in Houston speaking with US astronaut Shannon Walker said that according to preliminary analysis a problem with Crew Dragon spaceship software could have caused the false alarm.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft brought the astronauts to the ISS in November 2020 and is expected to return to Earth in late April or early May.

Related Topics

Fire Shannon Houston Elon Musk SpaceX April May November 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

SBP launches digital FX portal

15 minutes ago

190 vehicles running without number plates seized

1 minute ago

Tree plantation kicks off at GCWUF

1 minute ago

Maryam set wrong precedence of taking procession b ..

1 minute ago

American Hunter hunts the highest-rated 41" trophy ..

1 minute ago

NATO to Keep Working With EU on Joint Response to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.