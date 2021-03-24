False Signal About Fire, Depressurization on ISS Caused by Software Error at SpaceX Ship

A false fire and depressurization alarm on the International Space Station (ISS) was caused by the incorrect operation of the software of Crew Dragon spaceship developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, according to the negotiations of the astronauts with Earth, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) A false fire and depressurization alarm on the International Space Station (ISS) was caused by the incorrect operation of the software of Crew Dragon spaceship developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, according to the negotiations of the astronauts with Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier in the day, the ISS crew reported about a fire and depressurization alarm. The astronauts checked the leak integrity of the ISS modules and made sure that there was no air leak and fire. Specialists on the ground started to investigate the cause of the false alarm.

A source in the rocket and space industry later told Sputnik that the false signal came from the US segment of the ISS.

A specialist of the NASA mission control center in Houston speaking with US astronaut Shannon Walker said that according to preliminary analysis a problem with Crew Dragon spaceship software could have caused the false alarm.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft brought the astronauts to the ISS in November 2020 and is expected to return to Earth in late April or early May.