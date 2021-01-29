Fastest growing smartphone brand realme plans to bring trendier & smart AIoT products that match style of our young consumers

With the vision of a remarkable tomorrow realme has provided the best solution for modern needs. The brand has introduced multiple AIoT products in the last year

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020) With the vision of a remarkable tomorrow realme has provided the best solution for modern needs. The brand has introduced multiple AIoT products in the last year. These products were promising and accumulated high sales. realme focuses on becoming a lifestyle brand and encapsulate all the necessities of life. The brand aims to include travelling in the lifestyle as well and create products in that regard. realme’s AIoT arsenal has a lot of products in it such as realme Buds Wireless Pro, realme Watch S, realme Smart Scale, realme Smart Cam, realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, and much more.

The brand’s lifestyle products comprise audio products, wearable, home-based, and other products. The realme Buds Wireless Pro was overwhelmingly embraced by the users. It had ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and a 22-hour playback. Another amazing product of realme is Watch S that was equipped with a preset of workout programs and high-quality sensors. The realme Smart Scale was a compliment to their fitness-based products. It is a perfect companion in the journey of fitness.

Moreover, the realme Smart Cam had a crystal-clear result and a chic design. It produced amazing results that modify the user experience. Also, the realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush had an attractive new design and provides easy to use features. These products communicate the lifestyle approach of realme.

realme has already introduced around 100 AIoT products. They brand plan to release much more to accommodate the needs of their users. realme has huge plans for the coming year as well. The brand has amazing mobile phones that have captured the market. Few of these smartphones are realme 7 Pro, realme C15, realme C17, and much more.

The main focus of realme is to create relevance among the youth and become a trendsetter. The brand produce quality products with a fashionable finesse that makes their products tempting to the customers. They work rigorously to bring new products in the market. realme is always active in producing new products. It is imperative to stay tuned with their social media platforms for staying updated on the new launch events.