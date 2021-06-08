Fastly Detects Glitch Triggering Widespread Outage, Says Global Network Going Back Online

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Fastly, a US cloud computing services provider, identified the problem in its configuration that led to the disruption of many web services and added that its global network was going back online, Fastly spokesperson said in an email to Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, internet users around the world had problems with access to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Amazon and Paypal, Downdetector, a popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes, reported.

"We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs [points of presence] globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online," Fastly said.

Many sites that were affected by the outage appeared to be coming back online.