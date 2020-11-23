UrduPoint.com
Faulty Valve Found In Soyuz Rocket At Kourou Spaceport- Source

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Faulty Valve Found in Soyuz Rocket at Kourou Spaceport- Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) A faulty valve was discovered in a Soyuz rocket at Kourour spaceport and will be replaced before the launch, which is expected to take place, as scheduled, on November 29, a source in the space industry told Sputnik on Monday.

The Russian rocket is set to launch an UAE satellite Falcon Eye-2.

"As Soyuz-ST-A rocket was being prepared for launch, a faulty valve was discovered at one of its boosters. It will be replaced with a new one, from another rocket, which is at the spaceport, too. It shouldn't impact the launch date of November 29," the source said.

According to the source, valves at other Soyuz rockets, wherever they are, will also be checked as a precaution.

