Fawad Chaudhry Says Electric Buses To Be Run This Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:59 PM

Fawad Chaudhry says electric buses to be run this year

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary says complete manufacturing of these buses will also start in Pakistan within three years time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that electric buses would be run in Pakistan this year.

Fawad Chaudhary said Daewoo Pakistan and Skywill Company would for a strategic alliance to bring electric abuses to Pakistan.

He expressed these views through his Twitter account.

Fawad Chaudhary said that complete manufacturing of these buses would also start in Pakistan within three years.

Later, talking to the reporters he also talked about Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, saying that he always gave him respect.

“Moon can’t change its pivot if Mufti Muneeb and I ask it,” he added.

