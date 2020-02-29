FB, Twitter See No Evidence of Russia Spreading Disinformation on Coronavirus - Reports

Facebook and Twitter have no evidence to support US State Department's allegations that Russia is spreading coronavirus disinformation through thousands of fake accounts, PC Magazine reported on Friday

The State Department, when asked by Facebook, provided no evidence to support the allegations, the report said, citing company cybersecurity policy chief, Nathaniel Gleicher.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of site integrity, said at the RSA security conference that the company's investigation had not substantiated that claim.

Last week, State Department officials claimed thousands of Russian-linked social media accounts waged a coordinated disinformation campaign accusing the United States of being behind the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly around the world. In China, the country of its origin, the number of infected has exceeded 78,800 people, in South Korea - 2,300, in Iran - 388, in Italy - 650. In the past 24 hours alone, the first cases of infection were registered in the Netherlands, Nigeria, Lithuania, Belarus, New Zealand and Azerbaijan.