UrduPoint.com

FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was Ordered To Hush Biden Laptop Story

Daniyal Sohail Published August 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

FBI, BigTech Under Fire After Zuckerberg Says Was Ordered to Hush Biden Laptop Story

Mark Zuckerberg and the FBI came under fire on social media after Meta (banned in Russia as extremist) CEO revealed the FBI requested the social network to take down news about Hunter Biden's scandalous laptop contents in 2020 claiming it was Russian propaganda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Mark Zuckerberg and the FBI came under fire on social media after Meta (banned in Russia as extremist) CEO revealed the FBI requested the social network to take down news about Hunter Biden's scandalous laptop contents in 2020 claiming it was Russian propaganda.

On Thursday, Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan's podcast that the FBI contacted Facebook telling them to "be on high alert" about alleged "Russian propaganda" before the Hunter Biden laptop story was published. Meta CEO added that the story's "distribution on Facebook was decreased," noting that "fewer people saw it than would've otherwise." When asked by Rogan about how many people did not see the story as a result of the policy, Zuckerberg said he didn't know for sure, but the number was "meaningful."

Many US journalists and politicians took to Twitter, calling it a "damning example" of how governments and big corporations are colluding to silence news stories, with Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway saying that "the FBI rigged the 2020 election."

"The FBI colluded with Big Tech to silence news stories weeks before the 2020 election in an attempt to control your access to information. Democrats in Congress have been intentionally ignoring the facts. When Republicans are back in charge, we will hold all of them accountable," US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a tweet.

US Senator Josh Hawley also went on Twitter saying that "the FBI preemptively warned Facebook off Hunter Biden laptop reporting. This same agency effectively laundered Russian disinfo in the 2016 election in the form of Steele dossier. And later lied to a court to get wiretaps."

Fox News contributor Byron York, in turn, said that "the FBI was on the lookout for anything that might damage the Biden campaign. Warned Facebook. Facebook acted on warning and suppressed an accurate story about Hunter Biden."

"Interesting that Facebook suppressed none of the fake negative stories about Trump as a result of this FBI warning," Republican advisor and strategist Matt Wolking said on Twitter.

Hunter Biden reportedly abandoned his laptop at Isaac's repair shop in 2019, while his father, Joe Biden, was running to become US president. The contents of the laptop were later made public. Emails obtained by Western media from the laptop proved Russia's claims that the US president's son helped fund bioweapon research in Ukraine. The Bidens have faced scrutiny and criticism from Republicans and others for their alleged misconduct in Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, which came into the public spotlight following the release of the emails.

Related Topics

Election Fire Business Ukraine Minority Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump Mark Zuckerberg Alert Same York Democrats Congress FBI 2016 2019 2020 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

Stocks wobble before Fed chair speech

3 minutes ago
 4 dead in Ethiopian air raid as govt denies civili ..

4 dead in Ethiopian air raid as govt denies civilians targeted

3 minutes ago
 Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood distributes c ..

Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood distributes cash prizes

3 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary for mobile health teams mobilizati ..

Chief Secretary for mobile health teams mobilization to cure flood affected mass ..

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 3,195 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish floo ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to establish flood relief camps

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.