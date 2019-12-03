UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Declares Russian-made FaceApp Software Counterintelligence Threat

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:30 AM

FBI Declares Russian-made FaceApp Software Counterintelligence Threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation treats any Russian-developed mobile application, including a popular FaceApp software, as a counterintelligence threat, FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson said in a letter.

"The FBI considers any mobile application or similar product developed in Russia, such as FaceApp, to be a potential counterintelligence threat, based on the data the product collects, its privacy and terms of use policies, and the legal mechanisms available to the Government of Russia that permit access to data within Russia's borders," he said, responding to a query from senator Charles Schumer on Monday.

FaceApp, which was developed by the Russian company Wireless Lab, allows using various neural photo-editing technologies to quickly make various transformations with them, in particular, to change a person's hairstyle, gender, age, add makeup and tattoos.

Schumer tweeted that he had asked the FBI about the safety of FaceApp as millions of Americans were downloading it. He called the response a warning to share with family and friends.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Company FBI Family From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

6 minutes ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

2 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

2 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

3 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medica ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.