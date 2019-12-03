FBI Declares Russian-made FaceApp Software Counterintelligence Threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation treats any Russian-developed mobile application, including a popular FaceApp software, as a counterintelligence threat, FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson said in a letter.

"The FBI considers any mobile application or similar product developed in Russia, such as FaceApp, to be a potential counterintelligence threat, based on the data the product collects, its privacy and terms of use policies, and the legal mechanisms available to the Government of Russia that permit access to data within Russia's borders," he said, responding to a query from senator Charles Schumer on Monday.

FaceApp, which was developed by the Russian company Wireless Lab, allows using various neural photo-editing technologies to quickly make various transformations with them, in particular, to change a person's hairstyle, gender, age, add makeup and tattoos.

Schumer tweeted that he had asked the FBI about the safety of FaceApp as millions of Americans were downloading it. He called the response a warning to share with family and friends.