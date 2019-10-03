FBI Running Ads on Facebook to Recruit Russian-Speaking Spies - Reports

The FBI has placed at least three Facebook advertisements directing users to the website of the bureau's Washington DC field office to recruit Russian-speaking informants, the CNN broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The FBI has placed at least three Facebook advertisements directing users to the website of the bureau's Washington DC field office to recruit Russian-speaking informants, the CNN broadcaster reported.

The ads are partially written in Russian, and the phrases contain some typos and mistakes unlikely to have been made by native Russian speakers.

The FBI has not disclosed any details about the ad campaign, including the number of people who have shown interest in it.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that the ads had been circulating since the summer.