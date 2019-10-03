UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Running Ads On Facebook To Recruit Russian-Speaking Spies - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:23 PM

FBI Running Ads on Facebook to Recruit Russian-Speaking Spies - Reports

The FBI has placed at least three Facebook advertisements directing users to the website of the bureau's Washington DC field office to recruit Russian-speaking informants, the CNN broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The FBI has placed at least three Facebook advertisements directing users to the website of the bureau's Washington DC field office to recruit Russian-speaking informants, the CNN broadcaster reported.

The ads are partially written in Russian, and the phrases contain some typos and mistakes unlikely to have been made by native Russian speakers.

The FBI has not disclosed any details about the ad campaign, including the number of people who have shown interest in it.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that the ads had been circulating since the summer.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Facebook FBI

Recent Stories

Venezuela Plans to Restore 2018 Oil Production Lev ..

13 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Calls for Adopting an all-in ..

15 minutes ago

Review of the OIC Strategy for Empowering Marriage ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank Investigates Theft of Credit Car ..

2 minutes ago

Peruvian Lawmakers to Appeal Parliament's Dissolut ..

15 seconds ago

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.