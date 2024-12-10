FBR Halts Ban On Bringing More Than One Mobile Phones In Baggage
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2024 | 02:52 PM
Travelers coming from abroad are still allowed to bring more mobile phones
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday halted the proposed ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage.
Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directed the withdrawal of the proposed amendments to the Customs Baggage Rules 2006 and immediately stopped the implementation of the ban on bringing more than one mobile phone.
The sources said that under the current 2006 rules, the travelers coming from abroad are still allowed to bring two mobile phones.
Additionally, the Chairman of FBR directed the withdrawal of the proposed ban on commercial items worth over $1200 and has asked for the proposed amendments to be reconsidered and presented again after consultation.
What did notification say about baggage scheme?
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday issued a notification regarding amendments to the baggage scheme, under which a complete ban was imposed on bringing commercial quantities of goods from abroad while allowing the import of one mobile phone for personal use from abroad.
