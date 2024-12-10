Open Menu

FBR Halts Ban On Bringing More Than One Mobile Phones In Baggage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2024 | 02:52 PM

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

Travelers coming from abroad are still allowed to bring more mobile phones

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday halted the proposed ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage.

Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directed the withdrawal of the proposed amendments to the Customs Baggage Rules 2006 and immediately stopped the implementation of the ban on bringing more than one mobile phone.

The sources said that under the current 2006 rules, the travelers coming from abroad are still allowed to bring two mobile phones.

Additionally, the Chairman of FBR directed the withdrawal of the proposed ban on commercial items worth over $1200 and has asked for the proposed amendments to be reconsidered and presented again after consultation.

What did notification say about baggage scheme?

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday issued a notification regarding amendments to the baggage scheme, under which a complete ban was imposed on bringing commercial quantities of goods from abroad while allowing the import of one mobile phone for personal use from abroad.

Related Topics

Import Mobile FBR From

Recent Stories

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

3 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

3 hours ago
 PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

6 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

18 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

18 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

19 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

19 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

19 hours ago

More Stories From Technology