Federal Govt Decides To Establish Drones Regulatory Authority

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the proposed drones authority, with clear drone policy in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2020) The Federal government decided to establish “Drones Regulatory Authority”, the sources said on Tuesday.

They said that the authority would fall under Ministry of Science and Technology.

Now there is frequent use of drones for coverage of events. tv channels are using drones for coverage of political events, large gatherings and for coverage of special assignments. In tourism industry, it is being massively used. It is also used for intelligence purposes and surveillance.

However, the use of drones has raised serious questions, especially about privacy rights of the citizens.

