Federal Minister For Information Technology And Telecommunication Tests Pakistan's First 5G Services At Zong HQ

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:52 PM

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication visited Zong headquarters (HQ) to officially test Pakistan's first-ever 5G services by country's leading telecommunication company, Zong, China Mobile Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019): Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication visited Zong headquarters (HQ) to officially test Pakistan's first-ever 5G services by country's leading telecommunication company, Zong, China Mobile Pakistan.Besides conducting the 5G test at Zong HQ, Dr.

Khalid Maqbool accompanied by Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO Zong also visited the 5G experience center. The facility provided a 5G experience through various innovative 5G use cases, harbingering the digital future.The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication praised Zong for its resounding success, of its successful 5G trials, which placed Pakistan on the elite list of countries that are 5G ready."This is a proud moment for both Pakistan and Zong.

With the launch of 5G trials, we want to assure you that the advancement of ICT and digital-led development is of utmost importance for the Government of Pakistan.

In pursuance of our mission of a "DIGITAL PAKISTAN", we will soon be a country powering the digitalization through 5G." said Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information Technology and TelecommunicationSpeaking at the occasion, Wang Hua Chairman and CEO said, "Zong's strive to uplift the technological and digital landscape in Pakistan is aligned with the country's vision to bring 5G services home.

With the first successful trial of 5G services in Pakistan, Zong has a steadfast commitment to building DIGITAL PAKISTAN and we are partaking its role in building the digital future of the country.

"He further added, "With 5G readiness we have demonstrated that we have a long-term commitment for developing the digital ecosystem in Pakistan. Our continued investments is a testament for building the digital infrastructure in the country."

