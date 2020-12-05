Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology launched theIdeaHub

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020) Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology launched theIdeaHub. The IdeaHub is a revolutionary product by Huawei that is set to change the way projectors are used everywhere around the world.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the federal minister said 5G would bring a revolution in the world as there was no limit to science, he further said Pakistan was one of the few countries where IdeaHub had been inaugurated. 5G technology will revolutionise the world.

The Idea Hub boasts a sleek, contemporary, user-centric design with a slender, minimalist stand giving it the look of a next-gen product that will fit right into your new office space. It has a 4K screen with H.265 technology and 60fps that delivers a crisp, clear, smooth experience. The device even has a touch feature that lets you make your presentations interactive with your users.

It lets you directly connect your phone or laptop to it with a touch and start projecting your screen in an instant using wireless sharing.

There are three versions of the IdeaHub i.e. the IdeaHub Enterprise and the IdeaHub Pro. Both come in two sizes (65 inches and 86 inches) with the difference of the front camera that it boasts. The Simple version has a 1080p 30 fps front camera whereas the Pro version has a 4k 30 fps camera.

Depending on the price, this may change how projectors are used since this makes the experience much more interactive and easy without needing to set up a big wall where you can display. It is even mobile so you can shift it wherever you want.