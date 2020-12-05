UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Science & Technology Lunches “Huawei's IdeaHub” In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Federal Minister for Science & Technology lunches “Huawei's IdeaHub” In Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology launched theIdeaHub

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020) Fawad Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology launched theIdeaHub. The IdeaHub is a revolutionary product by Huawei that is set to change the way projectors are used everywhere around the world.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the federal minister said 5G would bring a revolution in the world as there was no limit to science, he further said Pakistan was one of the few countries where IdeaHub had been inaugurated. 5G technology will revolutionise the world.

The Idea Hub boasts a sleek, contemporary, user-centric design with a slender, minimalist stand giving it the look of a next-gen product that will fit right into your new office space. It has a 4K screen with H.265 technology and 60fps that delivers a crisp, clear, smooth experience. The device even has a touch feature that lets you make your presentations interactive with your users.

It lets you directly connect your phone or laptop to it with a touch and start projecting your screen in an instant using wireless sharing.

There are three versions of the IdeaHub i.e. the IdeaHub Enterprise and the IdeaHub Pro. Both come in two sizes (65 inches and 86 inches) with the difference of the front camera that it boasts. The Simple version has a 1080p 30 fps front camera whereas the Pro version has a 4k 30 fps camera.

Depending on the price, this may change how projectors are used since this makes the experience much more interactive and easy without needing to set up a big wall where you can display. It is even mobile so you can shift it wherever you want.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Mobile Price Enterprise Hub 5G May Fawad Chaudhry Huawei

Recent Stories

Northern reach top of points table after six-wicke ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,214 new COVID-19 cases, 670 recove ..

37 minutes ago

Four dacoit gangs busted, 159 proclaimed offenders ..

28 minutes ago

SCCI welcomes announcement of Export Development B ..

28 minutes ago

RTO to establish Help Desk in FCCI

29 minutes ago

Heavy snowfall scuppers women's super-G at Saint-M ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.