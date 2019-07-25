UrduPoint.com
Federal Trade Commission Says Facebook $5Bln Settlement Addresses User Privacy Concerns

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:57 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The $5 billion settlement reached between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Facebook over the tech giant's violation of user privacy includes strict measures that would change the way Facebook deals with consumer privacy in the future, FTC spokesperson Juliana Gruenwald told Sputnik on Thursday.

The settlement caused significant criticism from lawmakers and rights groups who argue the imposed fine on Facebook is insignificant for the company and the settlement fails to protect the users' private data from social media surveillance mechanisms.

"[T]he settlement includes strict new measures to change the way the company addresses consumers' privacy, and holds Facebook and its executives accountable for the decisions they make about privacy in the future," Grunewald told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, FTC Chairman Joe Simons said the $5 billion penalty is the biggest privacy penalty ever imposed and is 20 times bigger than any penalty imposed in Europe under European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

Facebook said in a statement that the company is developing a new privacy program that would advance identifying, assessing and mitigating privacy risks.

