UrduPoint.com

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft Of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Shoigu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:06 PM

Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Shoigu

The fifth Kupol spacecraft of the missile attack warning system's space segment has been launched into space, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The fifth Kupol spacecraft of the missile attack warning system's space segment has been launched into space, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The combat capabilities and control technologies of the Unified Space System (EKS) are increasing.

The fifth Kupol spacecraft was launched, the construction of the Western modernized command post of the EKS was completed with its transfer to trial operation," Shoigu told an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Vladimir Putin Post

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Abid Ali

PCB statement on Abid Ali

13 minutes ago
 NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses S ..

NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

19 minutes ago
 Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omi ..

Israel lawmakers approve US travel ban to curb Omicron

19 minutes ago
 Washington to give additional $580 mn in internati ..

Washington to give additional $580 mn in international Covid aid

19 minutes ago
 Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace ..

Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

19 minutes ago
 Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iq ..

Court adjourns references against Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal till Jan 12

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.