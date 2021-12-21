Fifth Kupol Spacecraft of Missile Attack Warning System Launched Into Space - Shoigu

(@imziishan)

The fifth Kupol spacecraft of the missile attack warning system's space segment has been launched into space, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The fifth Kupol spacecraft of the missile attack warning system's space segment has been launched into space, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The combat capabilities and control technologies of the Unified Space System (EKS) are increasing.

The fifth Kupol spacecraft was launched, the construction of the Western modernized command post of the EKS was completed with its transfer to trial operation," Shoigu told an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.