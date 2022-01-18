Fines Imposed in Russia on Google, Meta Amount to 5% of Annual Income - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The multibillion-dollar turnover fines imposed by the Russian court on Google and Meta amounted to 5% of their annual income, according to the court's calculation, this is 144 and 39 billion rubles, respectively.

According to the court's estimates, Google earned 144.4 billion rubles ($1.895 billion) a year, and Meta 39.8 billion rubles ($522.5 milliom).

At the same time, the decisions do not indicate for which year the indicators are given. In both judgments, the court concluded that it was necessary to fine the companies 1/20 of their total income.

In December, a turnover fine was imposed on a tech company in Russia for the first time: the court ruled to fine Google 7.2 billion rubles for repeated failure to remove prohibited information. A few hours later, Meta was also slapped with a turnover fine of almost 2 billion rubles for similar violations.