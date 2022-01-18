UrduPoint.com

Fines Imposed In Russia On Google, Meta Amount To 5% Of Annual Income - Court

Daniyal Sohail Published January 18, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Fines Imposed in Russia on Google, Meta Amount to 5% of Annual Income - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The multibillion-dollar turnover fines imposed by the Russian court on Google and Meta amounted to 5% of their annual income, according to the court's calculation, this is 144 and 39 billion rubles, respectively.

According to the court's estimates, Google earned 144.4 billion rubles ($1.895 billion) a year, and Meta 39.8 billion rubles ($522.5 milliom).

At the same time, the decisions do not indicate for which year the indicators are given. In both judgments, the court concluded that it was necessary to fine the companies 1/20 of their total income.

In December, a turnover fine was imposed on a tech company in Russia for the first time: the court ruled to fine Google 7.2 billion rubles for repeated failure to remove prohibited information. A few hours later, Meta was also slapped with a turnover fine of almost 2 billion rubles for similar violations.

Related Topics

Google Russia Company Fine Same December Billion Court

Recent Stories

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

6 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

6 minutes ago
 Shock waves, landslides may have caused 'rare' vol ..

Shock waves, landslides may have caused 'rare' volcano tsunami: experts

6 minutes ago
 Uganda hit by fuel shortage as trucks stuck in tai ..

Uganda hit by fuel shortage as trucks stuck in tailbacks

34 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister D ..

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Trade, Security

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.