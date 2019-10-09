UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fining Google, Facebook For Violating Russian Laws Reflects Int'l Practice - Upper House

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

Fining Google, Facebook for Violating Russian Laws Reflects Int'l Practice - Upper House

Punishing Google and Facebook for violating Russian electoral legislation would be in compliance with international practice, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Punishing Google and Facebook for violating Russian electoral legislation would be in compliance with international practice, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

The Russian lower house has proposed enshrining in the country's legislation major fines for Facebook and Google for meddling in Russia's domestic affairs. The country's Central Election Commission has qualified many materials published on Facebook and Google as meddling, while Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has accused the companies of publishing political ads on the day of Russia's elections on September 8.

"We are talking about establishing the rules of the game for international corporations, especially internet corporations, ... and regulating their activities in compliance with the national legislation. Such work is being conducted in all the countries, this is a normal international practice," Matviyenko told reporters.

She expressed confidence that global Internet companies working in Russia would not be discouraged by the fines.

"Law-abiding companies will not be discouraged by such initiatives. It is too early to reveal the amount of the fine, it is yet to be discussed, but it is certainly necessary to try to use the possibility of dialogue so that they work in the legal field and in compliance with the Russian legislation," Matviyenko noted.

Punishment for Google and Facebook should be comparable to restrictive measures that Russian journalists face abroad, the Russian upper house speaker emphasized.

After facing Roskomnadzor's accusations, Google has said it supports responsible political ads, and Facebook has noted that advertisers are responsible for complying with local laws, rather than the network itself.

The Russian upper house has invited Google and Facebook to set up a joint contact group to avoid violations of Russian laws on these platforms.

Related Topics

Internet Google Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Facebook Fine Turkish Lira September All

Recent Stories

ADB to provide $ 2.7 billion to Pakistan during 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Big Bad Wolf Book ..

6 minutes ago

12 arrested in operation against illegal cattle ma ..

1 minute ago

UAE ministries, Alliances for Global Sustainabilit ..

21 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Kohat met Sunni elders

1 minute ago

World Post Day observed in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.