Finland To Chair International Coalition On Internet Freedom In 2021 - Helsinki

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:09 PM

Finland will chair the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC), an intergovernmental alliance to promote open Internet, next year, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Finland will chair the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC), an intergovernmental alliance to promote open Internet, next year, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"One of the priorities during Finland's term as FOC Coalition Chair will be to support the operation of the open internet as a part of sustainable development especially in Africa," the ministry said.

It added that wide and equal access to the global computer network is essential, but the majority of the world's population still does not have access to it.

Launched in 2011, FOC is an intergovernmental initiative of 32 countries, including EU nations, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Argentina, Mongolia, Moldova, Tunisia and Kenya.

