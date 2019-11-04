UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland To Exchange Information On Situation In Outer Space With US - Air Force

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Finland to Exchange Information on Situation in Outer Space With US - Air Force

Finland is going to sign a memorandum of understanding with the United States on exchanging information about the situation in outer space, the Finnish Air Force said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Finland is going to sign a memorandum of understanding with the United States on exchanging information about the situation in outer space, the Finnish Air Force said on Monday.

The document is to be signed by Finnish Air Force Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen and US Space Command Rear Adm. Marcus Hitchcock.

"The Memorandum of Understanding sets out the intention to exchange public space situational information between Finland and the United States, for example to protect against space debris and to reduce various collision risks.

The United States is a global key player in Space Situational Awareness and has similar agreements with a number of European countries," the Air Force said in a statement.

Within the country, the Finnish Air Force is cooperating with the Finnish Meteorological Institute and the Finnish Geospatial Research Institute to boost "national space situational capabilities."

Finland is also developing cooperation with the European Union and the European Space Agency to increase the space situation awareness, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Exchange European Union United States Finland

Recent Stories

Captain Nauman Ali takes eight wickets as Northern ..

45 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed presides over Supreme Petroleum ..

45 seconds ago

Sami (149no) and Umar (130) send Balochistan on a ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

12 minutes ago

G20 Parliamentary Leaders Speak Against Politicall ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by 99 runs, takes ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.