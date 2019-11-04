Finland to Exchange Information on Situation in Outer Space With US - Air Force

Finland is going to sign a memorandum of understanding with the United States on exchanging information about the situation in outer space, the Finnish Air Force said on Monday

The document is to be signed by Finnish Air Force Maj. Gen. Pasi Jokinen and US Space Command Rear Adm. Marcus Hitchcock.

"The Memorandum of Understanding sets out the intention to exchange public space situational information between Finland and the United States, for example to protect against space debris and to reduce various collision risks.

The United States is a global key player in Space Situational Awareness and has similar agreements with a number of European countries," the Air Force said in a statement.

Within the country, the Finnish Air Force is cooperating with the Finnish Meteorological Institute and the Finnish Geospatial Research Institute to boost "national space situational capabilities."

Finland is also developing cooperation with the European Union and the European Space Agency to increase the space situation awareness, according to the statement.