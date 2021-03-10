Fire in Strasbourg Data Center Caused Google, YouTube Access Issues in Russia - Watchdog

Issues with access to Google, YouTube and other internet services that some Russian users might have encountered earlier on Wednesday were caused by an incident in a Strasbourg data center and have no connection to the temporary slowdown of Twitter traffic, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik

On Wednesday, some users from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Latvia reported issues with access to YouTube, Google and other services. The issues began at 12:23 p.m. Moscow time (09:23 a.m. GMT).

"Issues with accessing international services Google, YouTube and a number of others that some Russian users might have encountered on March 10, were caused by a disruption in the operation of a large European data center located in Strasbourg," Roskomnadzor said.

The media watchdog stressed that the incident in the Strasbourg data center was not related to the restrictions imposed on Twitter in Russia earlier in the day.

A fire broke out in the facilities of Europe's largest cloud services provider, OVHcloud, on Wednesday night and destroyed several servers by morning.

"Fire is over. Firefighters continue to cool the buildings with the water. We don't have the access to the site. That is why SBG1, SBG3, SBG4 won't be restarted today," Octave Klaba, OVHcloud founder and chairman, tweeted on Wednesday morning.

French OVHcloud is one of the major rivals to US giants Amazon Web Services, microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud in the cloud services market. The firms' clients include the French government, the Centre Pompidou and cryptocurrency exchange Deribit. The Strasbourg data centers were among OVHcloud's 17 data centers in France, and 32 globally.