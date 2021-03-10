UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire In Strasbourg Data Center Caused Google, YouTube Access Issues In Russia - Watchdog

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:18 PM

Fire in Strasbourg Data Center Caused Google, YouTube Access Issues in Russia - Watchdog

Issues with access to Google, YouTube and other internet services that some Russian users might have encountered earlier on Wednesday were caused by an incident in a Strasbourg data center and have no connection to the temporary slowdown of Twitter traffic, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Issues with access to Google, YouTube and other internet services that some Russian users might have encountered earlier on Wednesday were caused by an incident in a Strasbourg data center and have no connection to the temporary slowdown of Twitter traffic, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, some users from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Latvia reported issues with access to YouTube, Google and other services. The issues began at 12:23 p.m. Moscow time (09:23 a.m. GMT).

"Issues with accessing international services Google, YouTube and a number of others that some Russian users might have encountered on March 10, were caused by a disruption in the operation of a large European data center located in Strasbourg," Roskomnadzor said.

The media watchdog stressed that the incident in the Strasbourg data center was not related to the restrictions imposed on Twitter in Russia earlier in the day.

A fire broke out in the facilities of Europe's largest cloud services provider, OVHcloud, on Wednesday night and destroyed several servers by morning.

"Fire is over. Firefighters continue to cool the buildings with the water. We don't have the access to the site. That is why SBG1, SBG3, SBG4 won't be restarted today," Octave Klaba, OVHcloud founder and chairman, tweeted on Wednesday morning.

French OVHcloud is one of the major rivals to US giants Amazon Web Services, microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud in the cloud services market. The firms' clients include the French government, the Centre Pompidou and cryptocurrency exchange Deribit. The Strasbourg data centers were among OVHcloud's 17 data centers in France, and 32 globally.

Related Topics

Fire Internet Google Exchange Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Europe Twitter France Traffic Strasbourg Poland Latvia SITE Cryptocurrency March Market YouTube Media From Government P

Recent Stories

Balloting of Naya Pakistan Housing Project held in ..

23 seconds ago

Re-elected Bach promises 'safe, secure' Tokyo Olym ..

24 seconds ago

Vaughan warns Test cricket a 'joke' if England rot ..

26 seconds ago

NAB expedites corruption eradication efforts: Chai ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: 24 matches play ..

3 minutes ago

First Climbing Wall in KP named after Ali Sadpara

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.