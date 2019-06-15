A fire occurred on Saturday in one of the buildings located on the territory of Russia's Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) rocket and spacecraft scientific center, it has been extinguished and has not caused any damage, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) A fire occurred on Saturday in one of the buildings located on the territory of Russia 's Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) rocket and spacecraft scientific center, it has been extinguished and has not caused any damage, Russia 's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

"Russian State [Space] Corporation Roscosmos informs that a fire occurred on the premises of TsNIIMash ... it was put out by the [Russian] Ministry of Emergency Services," the statement said.

Roscosmos added that no damage was inflicted to the corporation's property and the RKA Mission Control Center remained unaffected by the fire.

Currently the causes of the fire are being investigated.