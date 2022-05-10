UrduPoint.com

Firms On China's Sci-tech Innovation Board Spend More On R&D

Daniyal Sohail Published May 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Firms on China's sci-tech innovation board spend more on R&D

Companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board saw steady growth in research and development (R&D) spending last year, data from the board has shown

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board saw steady growth in research and development (R&D) spending last year, data from the board has shown.

The R&D input of firms listed on the board, commonly known as the STAR market, reached 85.24 billion Yuan (about 12.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2021, up 29 percent year on year.

The expansion in spending yielded fruitful results, with over 7,800 inventions patented by these firms last year.

Among all sectors, companies in the integrated circuit and biomedical sectors recorded higher R&D intensity than others.

So far, 29 percent of the STAR market firms have been officially recognized as "little giants," which refer to the novel elites of China's small and medium-sized enterprises that engage in manufacturing, specialize in a niche market and boast cutting-edge technologies.

The board's data also showed that companies listed on it saw operating revenue up 45.6 percent year on year and net profits up 62.42 percent in the first quarter.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Stock Exchange Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

Decision to ban sugar export hailed

Decision to ban sugar export hailed

36 seconds ago
 Imran Khan not to be arrested for holding public r ..

Imran Khan not to be arrested for holding public rallies: Javed Latif

37 seconds ago
 Son of late Philippine dictator wins presidency in ..

Son of late Philippine dictator wins presidency in landslide

41 seconds ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof Dr Anjum Khalique

11 minutes ago
 Ethiopia attracts 2.43 bln USD FDI in nine months

Ethiopia attracts 2.43 bln USD FDI in nine months

12 minutes ago
 China int'l big-data online expo slated for May 26 ..

China int'l big-data online expo slated for May 26

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.