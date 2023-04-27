Sultan AlNeyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be the first Arab in history to attempt a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Thursday

"@Astro_Alneyadi (Sultan AlNeyadi) is scheduled to conduct the first Arab spacewalk in history tomorrow 28 April 2023," the media office said on Twitter, adding that the historic spacewalk is expected to last about 6.5 hours.

AlNeyadi tweeted that together with US astronaut Steve Bowen he will undertake the spacewalk "to change the Radio Frequency Group unit and prepare for the installation of solar panels.

The live coverage of the event will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT). The spacewalk is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. local time, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced.

Sultan AlNeyadi is the second UAE astronaut. He arrived at the ISS on US Crew Dragon on March 3. His predecessor, Hazzaa AlMansoori, spent eight days on the ISS in September 2019.