UrduPoint.com

First Arab Astronaut From UAE Set For Spacewalk Outside ISS - Gov't Media Office

Daniyal Sohail Published April 27, 2023 | 11:22 PM

First Arab Astronaut From UAE Set for Spacewalk Outside ISS - Gov't Media Office

Sultan AlNeyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be the first Arab in history to attempt a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Sultan AlNeyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be the first Arab in history to attempt a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

"@Astro_Alneyadi (Sultan AlNeyadi) is scheduled to conduct the first Arab spacewalk in history tomorrow 28 April 2023," the media office said on Twitter, adding that the historic spacewalk is expected to last about 6.5 hours.

AlNeyadi tweeted that together with US astronaut Steve Bowen he will undertake the spacewalk "to change the Radio Frequency Group unit and prepare for the installation of solar panels.

"�

The live coverage of the event will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT). The spacewalk is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. local time, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced.

Sultan AlNeyadi is the second UAE astronaut. He arrived at the ISS on US Crew Dragon on March 3. His predecessor, Hazzaa AlMansoori, spent eight days on the ISS in September 2019.

Related Topics

Twitter UAE Dubai Bowen Rashid United Arab Emirates March April September 2019 Media Event From Government Arab P

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s de ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives New Zealand&#039;s defence minister at Wahat Al Kar ..

12 minutes ago
 US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Lev ..

US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Level of Nuclear Forces - Ambassa ..

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz expresses gratitude to Almighty for visiting ..

Nawaz expresses gratitude to Almighty for visiting Makkah & Madinah

6 minutes ago
 Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public O ..

Chisinau Mayor May Be Barred From Holding Public Office for 3 Years - Authoritie ..

6 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi gearing up to make Arab space history w ..

Al Neyadi gearing up to make Arab space history with a spacewalk tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 EU Asks Uzbekistan Not to Help Russia Circumvent S ..

EU Asks Uzbekistan Not to Help Russia Circumvent Sanctions - Envoy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.